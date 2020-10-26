Florida Man Allegedly Stole Bulldozer, Knocked Down Fence and Biden-Harris Signs, Police Say

A Florida man was arrested and charged Saturday after he allegedly destroyed several front yards and multiple Biden-Harris signs with bulldozer in a predominantly Black neighborhood, according to reports. James Blight, 26, was charged with grand theft auto and trespassing, with additional charges possible, according to Mike Ferguson, a public information officer for the Haines City Police, wrote to NBC Monday.

"Blight told police that he had been drinking whiskey all day and did not remember most of the day," Ferguson wrote. "He said that he couldn’t help but hit the Joe Biden signs and acknowledged to taking down a fence in the process. Blight said he did not know how to operate the equipment."

“This man came onto my property, took the two Joe Biden signs I had in my yard and then came back with a bulldozer to run down my fence,” Adam Burgess, a local homeowner in Haines City, told Bay News 9.

In response to the incident, a woman replanted 20 signs on a family member's yard, according to a video on Twitter.

The investigation is ongoing and Blight was transported to Polk County.

RELATED STORIES

What Will Trump Do If He Loses the Election?

Ohio Board of Elections Employee Questions Lethality of COVID-19 in Tweet Accidentally Sent From BOE Account

Man Who Died From COVID-19 Wins Mayoral Reelection Campaign and Hearts of Villagers