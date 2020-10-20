What Will Trump Do If He Loses the Election?

President Donald Trump is finally starting to face the reality that he may lose the election amid sliding poll numbers. He even cracked a joke about it at a rally, saying he might have to leave the country if he’s beaten by Joe Biden.

Many are speculating that Trump will look to cash in on his time as president in as many ways as he can, including possibly starting a cable news network and even running for president again in 2024.

"Trump is likely to write a memoir and go on the speaking circuit and trying to make as much money as possible from his time as president. He'll talk about what he learned, and I’m sure he'll blame the media, but he's not gonna go away any time soon,” Politico reporter Daniel Lippman told Inside Edition.

Another option—starting a new cable network to be called Trump TV. The New York Times predicts it will be a “24/7 news channel to the right of Fox News.”

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is predicting if Trump loses to Biden, he “will announce he’s going to run for re-election in 2024.”

He’s unlikely to return to Manhattan, where he lived for years. The city's political climate is solidly Democrat and as of last year, Trump officially declared himself a Florida resident.

Inside Edition spoke with former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

“I don't think he's gonna leave the country, but I don't think you're gonna hear from him much,” Scaramucci said. “I think he's gonna have a hard time dealing with that sort of high-level humiliation and loss. I see him becoming less of a political operator and less of a television star in the future. He'll retreat to Mar-a-Lago and he'll try to run his real estate business from there—he'll try to repair it."

