All 5 Voters in Tiny New Hampshire Township of Dixville Notch Throw Support Behind Biden

In the state of New Hampshire, a few towns have upheld a unique election day tradition where residents cast their ballots as the clock strikes midnight. In Dixville Notch, a town on the cusp of the Canadian border, whose population is a total of five, democratic candidate Joe Biden won 100% of the vote Tuesday morning. Biden is the first presidential candidate to sweep the vote in Dixville Notch since its conception in November 1960, The New York Times reported. But, anniversary celebrations were put on pause in Dixville due to the pandemic.

The midnight voting tradition began in the town of White Mountains in 1948 to provide a time slot for railroad workers who had to work before the polls opened. After that, a few other towns followed suit, according to Time Magazine.

In Millsfield, a town just 12 miles south, voted in favor of President Donald Trump who won 16 votes to 5 for Biden. A third town, Hart's Location, whose residents also participate in the midnight voting, chose to suspend the tradition because of COVID-19. Instead, the 48 voters in the town will take place between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Dixville Notch voted in favor of Hillary Clinton in 2016, and Millsfield voted for Trump. During the presidential primary in February, Dixville Notch case three of its five votes for Michael R. Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City.

These New Hampshire towns have often been used as indicators of how the election will turn out across the country, the Times reported.

