Cattle Breeder in Turkey Uses Virtual Reality Glasses on His Cows to Produce More Milk

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:42 PM PST, January 12, 2022

Turkish cattle breeder Izzet Kocak came up with the tactic to compete with rising prices in Turkey.

Many have yet to visit the metaverse, but these cows are already working there.

Turkish cattle breeder Izzet Kocak has outfitted his animals with virtual reality glasses to simulate vast pastures and sunny skies. 

In other words, Izzet says the cows feel more relaxed and can produce more milk because they feel like they’re actually in a pasture instead of a sterile, man-made facility.

And the virtual reality glasses have been specially made for the bovines.

Izzet says he came up with the idea while trying to produce more milk to compete with rising prices in Turkey. The headsets were initially tested out in Russia before Izzet got his hands on them.

He says they’ve been such a success that he is ordering 10 more for his herd. And who knows, this could be the beginning of a new “moo-vement.” 

