40 Cows Spotted Running Down California Suburban Street After Escaping From a Meatpacking Plant | Inside Edition

40 Cows Spotted Running Down California Suburban Street After Escaping From a Meatpacking Plant

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:21 PM PDT, June 23, 2021

While it may seem funny, cows are large and can be dangerous when they feel threatened. 

This is a rodeo unlike anyone has ever seen. Cows were seen running down a cul-de-sac in Pico Rivera, a suburb southeast of Los Angeles. Authorities say the 40 cows escaped from the Manning Beef Company — a slaughterhouse — and ran as far as a mile away.

The bovine travelers took advantage of a gate that was accidentally left open. They then ran into a residential neighborhood, causing quite a panic.

Once word got out, some cattle ranchers lent their expertise to the LA County Sheriff’s Department. They came equipped with lassos to help load errant cows onto trailers. 

But as one professional, John Pitones, explained, wrangling cattle isn’t for the inexperienced. “You’ve got to put in the time. And know how, the proper procedures, on how to capture them,” he said. 

While it initially may seem humorous, cows are large and can be dangerous when they feel threatened. 

According to authorities, one of the escaped cows charged at a family of four, knocking them down and sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries. Sheriff’s deputies shot that particular cow.

It took several hours, but by the next morning, all of the cows — except one — were captured. But can you blame the cows for running for it when they could? It is grilling season, after all.

Related Stories

Need to Unplug and De-Stress? These Cows May Be Able to Help
Caught Red-Hooved: 2 Cows Escape a Farm And Go Door to Door
Hunters Kill Huge 780-Pound Alligator That Was Feasting on Cows
Farmer Dresses Cows in Adorable Sweaters for a Very Moo-ey ChristmasAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Meghan Markle's Children's Book 'The Bench' Wasn't Her Debut as a Published Author
Meghan Markle's Children's Book 'The Bench' Wasn't Her Debut as a Published Author
1

Meghan Markle's Children's Book 'The Bench' Wasn't Her Debut as a Published Author

Royals
California Man Charged in Alleged Kidnapping of Endangered Lemur From San Francisco Zoo
California Man Charged in Alleged Kidnapping of Endangered Lemur From San Francisco Zoo
2

California Man Charged in Alleged Kidnapping of Endangered Lemur From San Francisco Zoo

Animals
Man Flying a Hoverboard Stuns Spectators in Times Square
Man Flying a Hoverboard Stuns Spectators in Times Square
3

Man Flying a Hoverboard Stuns Spectators in Times Square

News
The Rape and Death of Pfc. Asia Graham: A Mother's Fight for Justice at Fort Bliss
The Rape and Death of Pfc. Asia Graham: A Mother's Fight for Justice at Fort Bliss
4

The Rape and Death of Pfc. Asia Graham: A Mother's Fight for Justice at Fort Bliss

Human Interest
TikTok's Latest Trend Is Roasting Pride Collections, but Queer Creators Say the Problem Goes Much Deeper
TikTok's Latest Trend Is Roasting Pride Collections, but Queer Creators Say the Problem Goes Much Deeper
5

TikTok's Latest Trend Is Roasting Pride Collections, but Queer Creators Say the Problem Goes Much Deeper

Entertainment