These cows are on the moooove.

Twelve cows in Switzerland had to be airlifted down a mountain after getting injured during their summer trek in the Swiss Alpine meadows.

One by one, they were picked up by a harness attached to a helicopter and treated to a scenic descent through the majestic mountains.

Their healthy counterparts were able to stay grounded and nosh on the verdant grass.

But the injured cows won’t be separated from the rest of the herd for long.

The cows that got to stick around in the mountain are making their way down in the coming days to take part in an annual bovine parade.

Hopefully, the injured ones will be well-rested after taking their shortcut and will be able to march as well.

Related Stories