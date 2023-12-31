Iowa Grandma’s Raunchy, But Nostalgic Carnation Milk Jingle Is a Hit on TikTok

Helen Ernst, aka Grandma Helen, from Bloomfield, Iowa, has stolen hearts after reciting a Carnation jingle from her youth.

In a TikTok video that has now received over 19 million views, she chants, “Carnation Milk, the best in the land. Comes in a tin with a red and white band. No t**s to pull, no hay to pitch. Just punch two holes in the son-of-a-b***h.”

Along with the clever tune, her daughter Allison captioned the clip addressed to Carnation, “My 96-year-old mother whipped out this rhyme of your old 'street slogan.' She remembered this from when she was a kid, 'before television!'”

Helen told Inside Edition’s Andrea Swindall that she first heard the jingle when she was 12.

“And, oh my goodness, I remember that clear through now all these years," she said. "But I did not repeat it to my family, because I do not swear. And I startled my two daughters when I did repeat it. I got their attention!”

She also got Carnation’s attention. They shared the story behind the rhyme and explained that the jingle was a real contest submission the company received in the 1940s.

“Believe it or not, it was not selected to be our advertising campaign due to maybe obvious reasons,” they note.

Although it wasn’t selected, they loved the jingle so much that they gave the submitter $1,000.

To say thank you for unearthing the jingle, Carnation also rewarded Grandma Helen. She received flowers and Carnation swag, the company paid for her holiday dinner, and they flew family in to surprise her for the holidays.

Carnation also promised Helen $5000, which she said would go towards some much-needed TLC for her sidewalk and landscaping at home.

Funny enough, after she recorded her video, Helen insisted that her daughters Shelly and Allison not put the clip on Facebook. Which they didn’t. Instead, they put it on Instagram and TikTok.

Because of all the attention and a new partnership inked with Carnation, Helen is now glad they did.

“I was glad they put it on,” she said. “It was a joy to make so many people smile, and I was so amused at some of the replies.”

Now that Grandma Helen and Carnation are partnering, many fun surprises are in store for 2024. Until then, Helen wants her videos and sense of humor to keep making others smile.

“I enjoy life,” Helen said while offering advice. “I have a sense of humor, and so do my children. And you have to have a sense of humor if you're going to live very long.”