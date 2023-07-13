Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe, a Powell plastic surgeon also known as the social media personality “Dr. Roxy,” is accused of injuring patients while livestreaming some procedures online and will never again work as a doctor in Ohio.

The State Medical Board of Ohio on Wednesday voted to permanently revoke Grawe’s medical license, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Grawe's license had been suspended since Nov. 18, however a final decision came Wednesday to permanently remove her license, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

"This case isn't about some antiquated view of social media ... These patients trusted Dr. Roxy because of what they saw on social media. She made major surgeries with potentially life-altering complications seem like one big party," an attorney representing the state's case against the doctor said in court when speaking to the board.

In her videos, the doctor would speak directly to the camera using the TikTok platform and answered questions from fans and followers during livestreamed procedures while her patients were on the operating table.

Board members said Grawe focused her attention on her social media followers instead of her actual patients, which they said led to life-altering mistakes, New York Post reported.

Grawe reportedly broadcasted one unidentified patient’s cosmetic procedure to her 800,000-plus followers and that patient needed emergency care a week after surgery as “Dr. Roxy” reportedly perforated her intestine, according to a notice from the medical board delivered when her license was suspended.

The unidentified patient developed bacterial infections in her abdomen and loss of brain function from the amount of toxins in her blood, the notice states, New York Post reported.

The board said that two other patients also experienced complications as a result of Grawe’s alleged lack of care.

The board warned Grawe about her actions as early as 2018, citing concerns over patient privacy and possible ethics violations, the Associated Press reported.

Grawe told the board she wanted to educate her followers about cosmetic surgery through her videos, saying, “As I stand here today, I see how many of those videos appeared silly and unprofessional. I understand how my actions at time seemed careless and offended my patients and colleagues."