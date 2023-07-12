California Mom Nearly Loses a Leg in Vicious Shark Attack Off Galapagos Islands

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:27 PM PDT, July 12, 2023

It all happened while Delia Yriarte was adventure-snorkeling in the majestic Galapagos Islands, one of the world's most foremost destinations for wildlife viewing.

A once-in-a-lifetime dream vacation turned into a nightmare for one California woman after she suffered a horrific attack.

It all happened while Delia Yriarte was adventure-snorkeling in the majestic Galapagos Islands, one of the world's foremost destinations for wildlife viewing.

The getaway quickly took a devastating turn for the emergency room nurse when she was attacked by a shark. 

It took five people to pull her to safety in a dinghy, and Yriarte credits her work in the emergency room with helping her keep her cool as she was taken to a pickup truck and then driven to the nearest medical facility.

In the end, she received 100 sutures in her right leg.

In an interview from her hospital bed in Ecuador, Yriarte tells Inside Edition that she did not even realize she had been bitten at first.

"I turned and then I saw blood," she says, later noting that she is "very lucky" to have gotten safely out of the water.

Yriarte is still not in the clear however, and the young mother still needs more surgery before she can safely travel home to San Jose and her 15-year-old daughter.

Friends have now started a GoFundMe to help here with the bills and hopefully get her back home soon.

 

Related Stories

High School Baseball Star Vanishes After Going Overboard on Cruise
13-Year-Old Gets 19 Stitches After Fighting Off Bull Shark
Surfer in Serious Condition After Surviving Shark Attack Off Honolulu
5 Separate Shark Attacks Reported Along New York Beaches Animals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Camp Pendleton Barracks May Have Met Marine on Tinder: Report
Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Camp Pendleton Barracks May Have Met Marine on Tinder: Report
1

Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Camp Pendleton Barracks May Have Met Marine on Tinder: Report

News
Former Memphis Homicide Detective Who Criticized Cops Over Tyre Nichols' Death Is Found Dead Outside His Home
Former Memphis Homicide Detective Who Criticized Cops Over Tyre Nichols' Death Is Found Dead Outside His Home
2

Former Memphis Homicide Detective Who Criticized Cops Over Tyre Nichols' Death Is Found Dead Outside His Home

News
Madalina Cojocari Search: Police Investigate Possible Sighting of Missing Girl, 12, Hitchhiking in California
Madalina Cojocari Search: Police Investigate Possible Sighting of Missing Girl, 12, Hitchhiking in California
3

Madalina Cojocari Search: Police Investigate Possible Sighting of Missing Girl, 12, Hitchhiking in California

Crime
Ohio Cop Fatally Shoots Family Dog, Triggering Outrage Among Neighborhood and Social Media
Ohio Cop Fatally Shoots Family Dog, Triggering Outrage Among Neighborhood and Social Media
4

Ohio Cop Fatally Shoots Family Dog, Triggering Outrage Among Neighborhood and Social Media

Crime
26-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling 500 Feet in Rocky Mountain National Park in 2nd Park Death This Month
26-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling 500 Feet in Rocky Mountain National Park in 2nd Park Death This Month
5

26-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling 500 Feet in Rocky Mountain National Park in 2nd Park Death This Month

News