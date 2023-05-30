The terrifying moment that a teenager leapt off a tourist ship, reportedly after being dared to take the plunge by a fellow passenger, was captured on camera.

Cameron Robbins, 18, was on a sunset cruise while in the Bahamas to celebrate graduating high school.

A life preserver was tossed in the water after he jumped off the ship, but he swam away from it. And the next moment, he was gone.

There is speculation Cameron may have been trying to get away from a shark after video captured a shadowy image in the water.

A shark sighting could also explain why the Louisiana teenager simply vanished in the water.

Cameron and his classmates were out sailing on Blackbeard's Revenge, a ship made to look like a pirate vessel.

The group was staying at the Atlantis Paradise Resort. They had taken a sunset cruise that night and were sailing near an uninhabited island when passengers said Cameron jumped into the water.

The high school baseball star, who was planning to attend LSU in the fall, was remembered by his friends and classmates in Baton Rogue at a tearful prayer vigil.

