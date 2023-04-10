Surfer in Serious Condition After Surviving Shark Attack Off Honolulu

A surfer is in serious condition after being bitten in the leg by a shark Sunday morning off Honolulu, authorities said.

The surfer, only identified as a 58-year-old man, was attacked shortly before 7 a.m. near Kewalo Basin, according CBS News.

Paramedics responded and "administered life-saving treatment to a patient who was surfing and suffered shark bite to right leg," Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said in a statement to Hawaii News Now.

Other surfers helped create a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and the man was transported to a hospital, Hawaii News Now reported.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources believes the man was likely attacked by an 8-foot tiger shark after receiving earlier reports of a shark in the area that was acting aggressively, Hawaii News Now reported.

A witnesses told Hawaii News Now the incident is a “scary” reminder of what could happen out in the waters.

“It’s pretty scary but I mean, it's part of the ocean,” Honolulu resident Christie Ocolasurdo told Hawaii News Now. “I mean sharks, we’re going into their home, although we don’t really want that to happen... It’s always a possibility but this is really sad that it happened to that man.”

The area will continued to be monitored by officials.

"Honolulu Ocean Safety will continue to patrol the waters off of Kewalo Basin and Ala Moana after this morning's shark bite. Lifeguards posted signs in the area," EMS spokesperson Shayne Enright said in an email to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

