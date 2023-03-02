It's a shark feeding frenzy

Video captured just 15 miles off the coast of Louisiana shows hundreds of sharks thrashing in the water.

Fisherman Mark Hardesty came across the terrifying scene while fishing for yellowfin tuna.

" We realized it was 'Jaws Three,'" Hardesty tells Inside Edition. "And these the sharks were just in that frenzy."

The sea appeared to be boiling from all the thrashing, and soon the sharks surrounded the boat, soaking everyone onboard.

For the next 10 miles the sharks closely followed the boat before heading back out to sea.

Hardesty says the booming shark population is due to conservation efforts in the area.

"The population just exploded," Hardesty says.

