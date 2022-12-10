It took a team of divers to free a whale shark that was caught in a tuna net. The rescue operation happened in the waters off Ceuta, a Spanish territory bordering Morocco in North Africa.

The big fish somehow got tangled in a fishing net for tuna known as an Almadraba. Whale sharks are endangered species.

They’re the biggest sharks – and the biggest fish – in the world. Unlike their more famous carnivorous relatives, their diet consists mostly of plankton.

Whale sharks tend to live in tropical locales, and are not usually found in areas like Ceuta.

After four hours of work, the rescue divers were able to lift the net and free the big fish and it was off to eat more plankton. It’s probably the last time this particular whale shark will show its gentle jaws in Ceuta again.

