A dream family vacation ended in tragedy when a beloved mom was attacked and killed by a bull shark.

Caroline Diplacido, 58, of Erie, Pennsylvania, was snorkeling with her family in an idyllic bay in the Bahamas when the shark struck. She was bitten on the “left side of her body,” suffering “serious injuries.”

Video obtained by Inside Edition shows first responders performing CPR while the victim's daughter, a nurse, pleaded for medical supplies. But it was too late, and Diplacido’s injuries proved fatal.

As her stunned family left the dock, her son was comforted by another man who was on the snorkeling trip with them.

The family had arrived in the Bahamas on board the Royal Caribbean cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas. Snorkeling is a popular activity for cruise passengers. The crystal-clear water is teeming with marine life, but it can be a risky adventure.

In 2019, Jordan Lindsey was fatally attacked by three tiger sharks while snorkeling with her mom, Kami, just a half-mile from where Caroline Diplacido was killed.

“It makes me feel frustrated and a little angry that that’s happened again only three years later,” Kami said. Her parents started a scholarship fund in her memory called Jordan Lindsey's Gentle Soul Fund.

Bull sharks, which gather in shallow waters near beaches, are actually more dangerous than great white sharks due to their proximity to humans.

“Whenever you’re snorkeling, diving, surfing, at any time, just be aware of your surroundings. If you feel unsafe in that environment, do your best to get out as quickly as possible. Try to stay as calm as possible as well — not raising your heart rate or creating a lot of splashing or motions that may bring more sharks toward that area,” said Teddy Tilkin, shark expert at the Long Island Aquarium.

According to the International Shark Attack File, the odds of being killed by a shark are rare — less than one in 4 million.

