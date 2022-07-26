With multiple attacks and sightings in the last few months, it’s being called the summer of the shark. But despite their dangerous reputation, they’re not even close to being the deadliest beast to humans!

“People’s first preconceived notions of deadly animals, they always go towards the predators — the lions, the sharks, the alligators. But believe it or not, there’s some animals you wouldn’t expect that really cause a lot of deaths,” animal expert Jarod Miller said.

Eight people were killed by sharks in the United States over eight years. In that same period, nine victims lost their lives to alligators.

The itsy-bitsy spider accounted for 70 deaths, and snakes accounted for 136 deaths.

Over that period, dogs killed 250 people. In 2020 alone, there were 48 fatal dog attacks.

Next on the list are bees and wasps, which killed 509 people.

“A lot of these cases that result in fatalities with swarms of bees and wasps have a lot more to do with just [being in] the wrong place at the wrong time,” Miller said.

Topping the list are cows and horses, which killed 655 people, mostly in attacks on farm workers who died from blunt force trauma from being kicked or trampled.

