A beloved, 84-year-old artist is recuperating and in fine spirits after losing part of her right arm in a vicious pit bull attack. "I'm one tough cookie," she told her family.

Penny Duncklee of Las Cruces, New Mexico, is a well-know watercolorist in her area. She also loves to take photographs and forecast the weather, her relatives said.

"The force and sheer violence needed to do this … and to endure it… and survive… it’s almost unimaginable," her son wrote on a GoFundMe page established to help with rehabilitation costs. "Seeing your mom like this… sometimes it’s tough. Knowing all the amazing things she’s done that were a direct result of her hands," wrote Dave Crowell.

It was initially thought that two dogs had attacked the woman in front of her home last week, but Las Cruces police said a pit bull was the sole attacker and the dog is now under quarantine with Animal Control workers, according to a local report.

"I picture her smile and I know that she’ll take on this next adventure with her inspiring zest for life and I know she’ll be ok. That eases my mind a bit," her son wrote.

Duncklee has refused to feel low, her son said, instead focusing on being "eager to learn to do things with her left hand. So far, she's been practicing signing her name and washing her face."

The artist was previously a potter and a photographer whose work appeared in magazines and newspapers.

Her son expressed gratitude for all the good wishes coming their way.

"Thank you for sending your love, thoughts, prayers, and offers of help. All the messages are being passed along to Mum. Her voice perks up when she hears them and she says, 'For little 'ol me? Oh, how nice of them,'" he wrote.

Related Stories