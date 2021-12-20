Tom Holland, the actor who portrays a superhero on screen, met a real-life one as he and the cast of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” met with the boy who saved his sister from a dog attack last year, the New York Post reported.

Holland, Zendaya and co. met with Bridger Walker, who became a viral sensation last year after photos of him surfaced after he risked his life to save his younger sister from a dog attack.

Walker, who is an avid comic book fan, was 6 years old at the time of the attack and now, over a year later, he is meeting some of his celebrity fans. He, along with his family were invited to the set of the “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“They don’t just act the part of friendly neighborhood heroes — that’s what they truly are,” the boy’s father, Dr. Robert Walker, wrote on Instagram following the encounter.

Dr. Walker shared images from the special day and added that “the look on the kids’ faces was priceless when we rounded the blue-screen to see Tom, in full costume, high above the set on a light post. It was emotional to see him waive at the kids like he was the one that was supposed to be excited - not the other way around.”

The young hero first caught the attention of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his image circulated around social media.

Following the September 2020 rescue, Walker needed 90 stitches after saving his sister.

The attack happened when he and his 4-year-old sister, Brielle, were playing in a friend's backyard. Suddenly, a German Shepherd mix lunged at them, first targeting the little girl. Without missing a beat, Bridger jumped in. The dog dug its teeth right into Bridger's cheek, leaving a large gash.

"Bridger said, 'I stepped in front so that Brielle couldn't get bit and I yelled for her to run,'" his dad, Robert, told Inside Edition in 2020. "And I said, 'Why'd you do that buddy?' and he says, 'Dad, if somebody had to die I'd rather it be me.' He meant it."

After the attack, the boy’s aunt took to social media, tagging the actors that play Bridger’s favorite superheroes in a post that went viral.

Captain America himself, Chris Evans, sent Bridger an authentic shield. He even got a call from ‘Spider-Man’ star Tom Holland, who confirmed that there would be a third Spider-Man film, and invited Bridger’s family to set. Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth also sent their well-wishes.

"What could have been a really terrible, emotional thing was turned into really a manifestation of love and hope and the goodness of humanity," mom Teila Walker told Inside Edition.

The family is posting images of the set visit to “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” just after the film opened in theaters and had one of the largest box office openings of all time, bringing in $260 million at the domestic box office, Sony said Monday.

The film was the second-biggest box office opening ever, CNN reported. It also had the highest box office since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Only 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," opened to larger numbers, CNN said.

Related Stories