The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating a dog attack at a desert homeless encampment where a man died and others were injured, authorities said.

Deputies responded this week to a report that several people had been attacked by a dog and one man was unconscious, according to a statement from the department. Investigators found one injured person and an unresponsive, 43-year-old man who was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, the statement said.

It did not appear the man died from being bitten, the department said, and an autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.

Investigators were told there was a physical fight between the man who later died and another male resident of the camp. The resident's dog escaped from a trailer and attacked the victim and another person trying to intervene, the department said.

The dog's owner was detained and is cooperating with investigators, the department said. The dog was removed by Animal Control officers.

Authorities asked for anyone with information about the incident to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at 323- 890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.

