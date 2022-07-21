Just-Released 911 Call Details Fatal Alligator Attack on 80-Year-Old Who Fell Into Florida Golf Course Pond
An 80-year-old woman was gardening at her home when she slipped and fell into a pond. She was attacked by alligators and drowned. A bystander who jumped in after her suffered a heart attack, but is expected to be OK.
Newly released 911 call details the harrowing aftermath of a fatal alligator attack in Florida.
Rose Wiegand, 80, died after reportedly slipping down a slope and falling into a pond at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club, where she lived.
According to the police report, one gator grabbed her by "her right arm and the other alligator had her by her left hand pulling her under."
A 70-year-old golfer at the course said he jumped in to save her.
“She was screaming. I tried to get to her and she went under,” he told the 911 dispatcher. “I just couldn’t find her. I thought I was gonna die. Oh God, my chest hurts.”
Another golfer came to the 70-year-old’s aid and came back with the grim news.
“I see the woman. She's just floating in the water. She's dead,” he said.
Wildlife expert Ron Magill says that alligators “act on instinct when something drops in the water.”
“They interpret that as something like a bird falling out of a nest, a rodent maybe falling in or something getting a drink. And their instinct is to grab it,” Magill said.
Neighbor Kurt Kauffman says Wiegand was loved by everyone in the community.
“She knew everybody's name. She was just a kind soul. She was a really nice person. It's very sad,” Kauffman said.
Kauffman also says alligators are very common around the golf course.
The hero bystander who bravely jumped into the pond did suffer a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital, according to police. His son tells Inside Edition he's shaken, but will be OK.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Prince Harry Talks Nelson Mandela, Princess Diana's Legacies in Speech During His and Meghan Markle's UN VisitRoyals
4-Year-Old Shoots Towards Cops in Utah McDonald’s Parking Lot as Father Is ArrestedCrime
Damning New Video and Government Report Shows 'Egregiously Poor' Response to Uvalde School MassacreNews
Rescuers Help Get Elephant and Her Calf Out of Ditch in ThailandOffbeat
Iowa 4-Year-Old Dies in Freak Accident After Colorado Tree Falls on Him as Children Played on ZiplineNews