A South Carolina man was killed Friday afternoon after an 11-foot alligator pulled him into a pond, the New York Post reported.

Horry County Police Department say they, along with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Section and SCDNR Law Enforcement Division, responded to a rescue call near the Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht Club around 11:45 and said that the massive gator pulled a man who was standing near the pond into the water and killed him.

The police made the grim announcement on Facebook and said that “The victim was recovered from the pond, and the alligator removed.”

Police say that a death investigation remains underway.

“Our hearts go out to the family and community members impacted by this tragic incident,” police said in a statement.

