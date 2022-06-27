South Carolina Man Killed by 11-Foot Alligator After It Pulled Him Into Pond

Animals
A stock image of an alligator in a body of water.
Getty Stock Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:09 AM PDT, June 27, 2022

The police made the grim announcement on Facebook and said that “The victim was recovered from the pond, and the alligator removed.”

A South Carolina man was killed Friday afternoon after an 11-foot alligator pulled him into a pond, the New York Post reported.

Horry County Police Department say they, along with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Section and SCDNR Law Enforcement Division, responded to a rescue call near the Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht Club around 11:45 and said that the massive gator pulled a man who was standing near the pond into the water and killed him.  

The police made the grim announcement on Facebook and said that “The victim was recovered from the pond, and the alligator removed.”

Police say that a death investigation remains underway.

“Our hearts go out to the family and community members impacted by this tragic incident,” police said in a statement.

Related Stories

Alligator Bites Off Part of Man’s Leg After He Mistook It for Dog
Florida Man Killed by Alligator While Searching for Frisbees in Lake
The Most Memorable and Shocking Animal Encounters in 2021
Turkish Community Cares for Baby Bear Who Lost His Mother in the WildAnimals

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

FBI Joins Search for Missing Young Farmer in Utah
FBI Joins Search for Missing Young Farmer in Utah
1

FBI Joins Search for Missing Young Farmer in Utah

Human Interest
Dog Brings Home Human Hand, Other Remains Found in Wooded Area in Texas
Dog Brings Home Human Hand, Other Remains Found in Wooded Area in Texas
2

Dog Brings Home Human Hand, Other Remains Found in Wooded Area in Texas

News
Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Ending Constitutional Right to Abortion
Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Ending Constitutional Right to Abortion
3

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Ending Constitutional Right to Abortion

Health
Judge Reverses Decision to Give Custody of Teen to Her Mom's Alleged Rapist
Judge Reverses Decision to Give Custody of Teen to Her Mom's Alleged Rapist
4

Judge Reverses Decision to Give Custody of Teen to Her Mom's Alleged Rapist

Crime
Virginia Couple Goes Missing While Sailing to Portugal: US Coast Guard
Virginia Couple Goes Missing While Sailing to Portugal: US Coast Guard
5

Virginia Couple Goes Missing While Sailing to Portugal: US Coast Guard

Human Interest