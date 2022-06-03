Florida Man Killed by Alligator While Searching for Frisbees in Lake

On Tuesday, a Florida man looking for frisbees was found dead after an apparent alligator attack, according to authorities.

The victim — identified as Sean Thomas McGuiness — died at Taylor Lake in John S. Taylor Park, where a disc park is located, according to police.

"At this time, detectives believe the victim was looking for frisbees in the water and a gator was involved," Largo police said on Tuesday.

"There are posted signs of no swimming in the lake."

According to WFLA, park regulars said even with these warnings, it isn't unusual to see people searching for frisbees in the water.

A dog walker found the victim's body on the shoreline at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, according to NBC News.

Police said they believe McGuinness, 47, was killed Monday night.

"While the medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death, it was apparent that McGuinness suffered injuries related to alligators in the lake," police said in a statement.

"Detectives believe this occurred in the nighttime hours as McGuinness did not appear to have been in the lake for a long period of time before he was discovered the morning of May 31, 2022."

Florida Fish and Wildlife trappers rushed to the scene, later removing and euthanizing an alligator that was found. A necropsy will be performed to determine if it was involved in the attack, according to WFLA.

Florida Fish and Wildlife said in a statement, "Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased."

