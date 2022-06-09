Alligator Bites Off Part of Man’s Leg in Florida After He Mistook It for Dog

Animals
Albino alligators
Georgia Aquarium
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:04 AM PDT, June 9, 2022

“The victim has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery,” police said.

A man in Florida had part of his leg bitten off by an angry alligator after the person mistook it for a dog, cops said, according to the New York Post.

The incident occurred outside the Warm Mineral Springs Motel in North Port, Florida, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The man saw something moving in the bushes, thinking it was a dog, but when he approached it, it turned out to be a gator, according to reports.

“He stated the figure appeared to look like a dog with a long leash, which is why he wasn’t hesitant to move out of the way,” a spokesperson for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The alligator bit the man’s right leg, tearing off a large chunk of his muscle tissue, according to the sheriff’s office, Metro reported.

An officer in the area who was responding to a separate call was able to get the man help and paramedics brought the victim to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries, Metro reported.

Another officer was able to capture the alligator before an expert trapper arrived to remove the reptile from the area, Metro reported.

“The victim has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery,” police said.

The alligator was said to be about 7 feet long, according to The Guardian.

Related Stories

Florida Man Killed by Alligator While Searching for Frisbees in Lake
The Most Memorable and Shocking Animal Encounters in 2021
From Gorilla Glue Girl to the Free Britney Movement, Moments That Went Viral in 2021
Alligator Invades Woman’s Home and Other Kitchen-Related DisastersOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Where Is Kaitlin Armstrong? US Marshal Says Search for Fugitive Yoga Teacher Is Ongoing
Where Is Kaitlin Armstrong? US Marshal Says Search for Fugitive Yoga Teacher Is Ongoing
1

Where Is Kaitlin Armstrong? US Marshal Says Search for Fugitive Yoga Teacher Is Ongoing

Crime
Rescuers Spend Hours Saving Teen After Jump From Tennessee State Park Waterfall
Rescuers Spend Hours Saving Teen After Jump From Tennessee State Park Waterfall
2

Rescuers Spend Hours Saving Teen After Jump From Tennessee State Park Waterfall

Heroes
Uvalde Teacher Who Lost 11 Students Says Nothing Could Prepare Him for Massacre: 'Laws Have to Change'
Uvalde Teacher Who Lost 11 Students Says Nothing Could Prepare Him for Massacre: 'Laws Have to Change'
3

Uvalde Teacher Who Lost 11 Students Says Nothing Could Prepare Him for Massacre: 'Laws Have to Change'

News
Got an Unopened VHS Tape? It Could Be Worth Big Bucks as a Collectors Item
Got an Unopened VHS Tape? It Could Be Worth Big Bucks as a Collectors Item
4

Got an Unopened VHS Tape? It Could Be Worth Big Bucks as a Collectors Item

Offbeat
Arizona Police Conduct Being Investigated After Man Being Questioned Over Alleged Domestic Dispute Drowns
Arizona Police Conduct Being Investigated After Man Being Questioned Over Alleged Domestic Dispute Drowns
5

Arizona Police Conduct Being Investigated After Man Being Questioned Over Alleged Domestic Dispute Drowns

News