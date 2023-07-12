A grandmother described by police as "armed and dangerous" has been arrested after being on the run for more than three weeks, authorities said. She had been a fugitive since she allegedly ran over her 18-month-old granddaughter, who died from her injuries, police said.

Lisa Tesch, 51, is currently being held in lieu of $10,000 cash bail at the Oldham County Detention Center in Kentucky, according to online court records. She has been charged with being a fugitive and two counts of failing to appear in court on unrelated charges, the records said.

Tesch had been wanted since June 16, when she allegedly struck her granddaughter in an Indiana motel parking lot and then sped off, authorities said.

"Tesch appears, on surveillance camera, to become alarmed and leave the scene in the same vehicle a high rate of speed," Jeffersonville Police Detective Chris Beahl wrote in a probable cause affidavit filed after the child's death, according to local reports.

The grandmother was arrested Friday across the Ohio River in Louisville. "Detectives from both sides of the river have worked tirelessly since that incident to bring Lisa Tesch to justice," the Louisville Metro Police Department announced on its Facebook page on Saturday.

"Information was developed that led detectives to the 200 block of Glendora Avenue, where they located Tesch," the department said.

She was transferred Wednesday from the Louisville jail to the Oldham County Detention Center in Bowling Green, according to online jail records.

Indiana authorities have charged her with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. She is expected to be extradited to that state, officials said.

The toddler, Eleanor Campbell, had been staying with her mother and her mother's boyfriend at a Motel 6 in Jeffersonville, Indiana, when she darted out their room's door into the parking lot, where she was hit by a car being driven by her grandmother, authorities said.