Missouri Police Still Searching for Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run That Killed 4 and Injured 4
The incident left 18-year-old Bryanna Johnson, 19-year-old Anthony Robinson, 19-year-old Richard Boyd and 20-year-old father Contrail McKinley dead.
A Missouri hit-and-run driver is at large after running a red light and hitting another vehicle, injuring four and killing four.
A 2004 Chevy Impala allegedly ran a stoplight and struck a 2021 Chevy Tahoe carrying eight people, St. Louis Metropolitan Police said, according to Fox 2 Now.
When the Tahoe was hit, it fell off the overpass and landed upside down on a lower parkway, Fox 2 Now reported.
Two 18-year-old men, a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were all rushed to the hospital with critical injuries, KSDK reported.
As of Monday, only Courtney McKinley, 19, was still in the hospital, one of the survivors told KSDK.
The four that died have been identified as Bryanna Johnson, 18, Anthony Robinson, 19, Contrail McKinley, 20, and Richard Boyd, 19, according to KSDK.
The family of the brothers, Courtney and Contrail, started a GoFundMe to help cover funeral and medical costs. The GoFundMe said Contrail had a son.
“[Contrail] left behind his 2 year son Kash McKinley who now has to grow up without a father due to a senseless act,” said the fundraising page.
The family of Johnson also launched a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs. The page described her as “a calming soul and very spiritual for her age.”
The driver of the Impala fled the scene and police have been unable to find the suspect, KMOV reported.
