Two teens fatally shot a 17-year-old boy in Michigan in an attempt to carjack him after he offered them a ride home on a cold night, according to police.

Jack Snyder was on his way home from his girlfriend's house around midnight on Feb. 17 when he saw a 14-year-old and a 13-year-old walking in the freezing weather and offered them a ride, police told Fox News.

After getting in the car, the two allegedly shot Snyder in what is believed to be an attempted carjacking, WWMT reported.

First responders discovered the 17-year-old on the road next to his vehicle. They attempted life-saving measures but ultimately, Snyder was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Battle Creek Firefighters IAFF Local 335.

Snyder was described in his obituary as “light-hearted, charismatic, athletic and humorous,” and as someone who “left an indelible mark on all that met him."

The two teens fled the scene but tips from the community helped lead to their arrest on Feb. 19, Fox News reported.

The 14-year-old, identified as Justice Chimner, will be tried as an adult in the case, according to WWMT. The identity of the 13-year-old has not been released.

Police allege Chimner told them that he and the 13-year-old were together when the younger teen got a message on Snapchat asking them to steal a car in exchange for money, something he said the 13-year-old had allegedly done in the past, according to WWMT.

Once in Snyder’s car, the younger teen allegedly told Snyder to pull over and removed the keys from the ignition, while Chimner aimed a weapon at Snyder, WWMT reported. Chimner allegedly said he stole his mother's pistol before the carjacking, according to the news outlet.

Chimner then allegedly shot Snyder twice because Snyder made movements that made Chimner believe he was reaching for a gun, WWMT reported.

The 14-year-old has been charged with two counts of felony firearm, murder and carjacking, according to court records. Morgan Pattan, Chimner’s attorney, told WWMT that his client has pleaded not guilty to his charges.

The 13-year-old is facing open murder and carjacking charges, according to WWMT.

