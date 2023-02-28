A Massachusetts man was charged in a killing exactly 12 years after the fatal shooting was carried out in a cold case that has baffled authorities for over a decade, according to reports.

Devarus Hampton, 40, of Mashpee, was charged in the murder of Todd Lampley, of Hyannis, who was shot to death in a bedroom on Feb. 27, 2011, according to WCVB.

Hampton was arrested Friday but arraigned Monday for Lampley’s death.

When police arrived at the location where Lampley was killed, they said they found three shell casings and a sweet potato with a hole in it at the scene, according to a prosecutor with the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said they found DNA on the sweet potato that was a match for Hampton.

"The sweet potato appears to be used as a silencer," First Assistant District Attorney Jessica Elumba told ABC News.

Prosecutors also said police found a phone attached to the name Marlo Stanfield, which is the fictional name of a gangster who appeared in "The Wire." As was discovered at the scene of Lampley's killing, a sweet potato was used as a silencer in an episode of the acclaimed HBO series, officials said.

“It's an interesting fact pattern," Elumba told ABC News.

Prosecutors added that during the time of the murder, Hampton was wearing a GPS monitor because of a previous crime. The GPS monitor's tracking put Hampton at the home at the time of the murder, officials said.

Hampton is facing charges of murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Hampton has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail. The attorney appointed to represent him did not respond to Inside Edition Digital's request for comment, nor did the office of Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois.

Hampton is due back in court in Barnstable County on April 5.

This is not Hampton's first run-in with the law. In 2010, Hampton pleaded guilty to charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and threatening to kill a police officer in connection to a 2008 incident in Hyannis in which authorities said he fired a gun three times and shot someone. He was sentenced to one year in the Barnstable County Correctional Facility and two years of probation, according to The Cape Cod Times. He was on probation at the time of Lampley's murder.

