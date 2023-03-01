There has been no shortage of shocking revelations during the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial.

Each day seems to bring a surprising new development in the case, including the decision by Murdaugh to testify in his own defense.

Murdaugh spoke candidly about his alleged drug habit during that testimony in a South Carolina courtroom, and at one point left those in attendance stunned when he said that he took over 60 painkillers a day at times.

"There were days where I took more than [60]," Murdaugh testified. "There were days I took less than [60]."

This claim led to widespread debate, with many people assuming it would not be possible to survive such a heavy dose of painkillers.

Inside Edition sat down with famed addiction specialist Dr. Drew Pinsky to get to the bottom of this debate.

"My patients on average are in the range of 30 to 60 pills a day," Dr. Pinsky tells Inside Edition.

He then explains how this impacts a person's cognitive ability,

"They start thinking things are a good idea to get the drugs, that they would never do in a sober state, never," says Dr. Pinsky. "It turns people potentially into monsters, in terms of who they become."

Dr. Pinsky then notes: "But I've never seen it turn somebody into a killer."

Jury deliberations will likely begin in the case next week, with closing arguments still to come, as well as a visit by jurors to the scene of the murders.

