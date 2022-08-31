A Missouri teacher, father, husband, and beloved community member was killed after a hit and run while he was out for a bike ride.

Charles Criniere was out riding his bicycle when a car struck and killed him on Aug. 27, KCTV reported.

The driver fled the scene and police were looking for a white 2017-2020 Acura DMX with damage to the front passenger and grill area, according to a tweet by the Kansas City Police Department.

Criniere leaves behind a wife and 10 children, 9 of which still live at home, according to a GoFundMe page. He was the sole provider for his family and worked as a middle school teacher to support them, according to the site.

The father of 10 is well-loved in the community and will be missed by many.

“He was someone...everybody wanted to be his friend,” said Athos Barnes, senior pastor of Greenpoint Baptist Church, where Criniere was a member, as reported by KCTV.

Quinci Dacus, assistant principal at Martin City Middle School where Criniere taught, also spoke to how much Criniere was loved by many.

“Charles Criniere was an amazing person. He was loved by so many. I don't have many words, just a heavy heart. Please keep his family and our school family in your prayers,” said Dacus in a tweet.

The GoFundMe created three days ago has already raised over $158,000 of its $250,000 goal to help support Charles Crinere’s family during this difficult time.

Police told Inside Edition Digital that the vehicle has been located and recovered but they are still looking to identify the driver responsible for the tragedy.

