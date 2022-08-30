The Florida man who recently stabbed a woman before dying from his own injuries was released from jail two days before the incident, according to local reports.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said Eduardo Lopez Garcia fatally stabbed a woman and threw a knife at a deputy before succumbing to his own wounds, according to local outlet WFLA.

Garcia, 48, was arrested after being accused of domestic battery and was released on bond on August 24, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

This release came two days before the alleged murder-sucicide at a home in Venice, Florida.

According to WFLA, the sheriff’s office said deputies were responding to a report of a possible battery on Friday evening when Garcia, bleeding from his torso, approached them with a knife.

Authorities said when they told Garcia to drop his weapon, he threw the knife at the deputy before charging at him, and the deputy then used the butt of his gun to defend himself. Eventually Garcia complied, according to local outlet Fox 13.

When the deputies entered the home, they found the woman — whose identity has not been released — and a pet with several stab wounds, according to WFLA.

Paramedics attempted to revive both the woman and Garcia, but they were pronounced dead, according to the outlet.

The sheriff’s office said that the deputy was taken to the hospital but was not seriously hurt, according to Fox 13. The department says they have not released his name because he was the victim of an assault, according to the outlet.

The pet survived the attack, but remains in critical condition, according to the reports.

According to the outlet, detectives determined that there were no other suspects or victims, leading them to believe that the incident was a murder-suicide. The official causes of death will be released at a later date.

