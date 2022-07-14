Four people were found dead Sunday morning in Michigan in what police say was a murder-suicide.

According to a release from the Roscommon County Sheriff's Department, the deceased have been identified as Tirany Lee Savage, 35, her son Dayton Cowdrey, 13, her mother Kim Lynnette Ebright, 58, and Bo Eugene Savage, 35, who according to court documents was Tirany's husband.

All four had apparent gunshot wounds, but authorities have not identified who they believe the shooter was, according to the release.

Two unidentified people entered the home on Sunday morning to find what the release referred to as a “horrific and senseless tragedy.”

On June 24, Tirany filed a personal protection order against Bo, according to court documents.

In the petition, Tirany disclosed her reasoning for the request. After stating her husband was having an affair, she wrote:

"I asked him to be civil for a divorce and asked him to leave house and he refuses. I left and have been getting texts accusing me of being with other people and he has now been texting my friends threatening them because he thinks they told me to leave him, He is slamming things around the house and calling me names, telling me he won't leave and he wants money,” the petition read.

“He has mental health issues (he stopped taking his meds) and recently purchased a firearm and that is concerning to me. He keeps saying he is going to blow his brains out and I do not want my safety or my son's safety in jeopardy."

Tirany also stated in the petition that Bo was threatening to kill or physically injure her.

On June 27, the request was denied because of "insufficient evidence," according to Judge Troy B. Daniel's ruling.

Daniel wrote, "Insufficient evidence of a showing of immediate and irreparable injury, loss or damage. Petitioner can request a restraining order in divorce case," according to the court documents.

On July 7, Tirany filed for divorce from Bo, three days before they were found dead, per the release.

The sheriff's department says the investigation is ongoing.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org.

All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

