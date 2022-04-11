Florida Mom Makes Unimaginable Discovery That 9-Year-Old Son Was Killed by Father in Murder-Suicide: Police

Crime
Andres Chateau, 9, was allegedly killed by father in murder-suicide
GoFundMe
By Ruth Bashinsky
First Published: 6:56 AM PDT, April 11, 2022

A Florida mother looking for her 9-year-old son discovered that he was allegedly killed by his father in an apparent murder-suicide during their weekend visit together, officials said, according to published news reports. 

Officers from the St. Petersburg Florida Police Department found 44-year-old Kevin Bybee and his son, Andres Chateau, inside Bybee’s residence at the Trellis at the Lakes Apartment Complex on Monday around 9:45 a.m., according to a statement from the St. Petersburg police. 

Authorities said they received a call from the apartment management that the pair were deceased. Police said the boy’s mother went to the apartment building to pick up her son after the weekend when she learned the gruesome news.

According to a preliminary investigation, detectives believe Bybee fatally shot his young son before using the same gun to kill himself, which will be confirmed by the medical examiner, according to the police statement. 

The grieving mother, Jessica Chateau, told WTSP that her son was "pure sunshine."

Clutching his stuffed animal, she said, "It’s just not real."

"I have every moment burned into my brain," Chateau said. "His eyes and his smile... every time I would talk to him, he would just light up and shine and radiate love. Just appreciate every moment with your babies."

Police said that the couple were going though a custody dispute, WTSP reported. Court documents reveal that Bybee was reportedly getting evicted from his apartment, the news outlet said.

A GoFundMe was created by a family friend, Karen Perkins, to help Chateau with funeral costs.

“This memorial fund will go to Jessica to help pay for Andres’ funeral expenses and bills, until his mother can return to work,” Perkins wrote. "Andres was a sweet and loving energetic young man, who brought so much joy to his family and friends. PLEASE donate anything you can, and also hold this young mother, family, and friends in prayer. He will be FOREVER loved and missed by his mother, relatives, and his many friends.”

More than $17,000 has been raised towards their goal of $25,000.

On Sunday, family and friends gathered for a celebration of life for Andres at the Epperson Lagoon Wesley Chapel FL.

