The deaths of a mother and her 2-year-old son, who fell six stories from a California stadium in September, have been ruled a murder-suicide, police said.

Raquel Wilkins was holding her toddler, Denzel Browning-Wilkins, when they both went over a waist-high rail at Petco Park just before the start of a Sept. 25 baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves. Investigators who arrived at the scene called the deaths "suspicious."

"Raquel Wilkins' death has been classified a suicide and Denzel Browning-Wilkins' death has been classified a homicide," San Diego Police Department Lt. Andra Brown said in a Wednesday press statement.

The department “understands the public’s concern and interest in this tragedy that happened publicly in a venue where the community gathers,” Brown said. “We would like to thank all those who came forward with information.”

Investigators interviewed dozens of witnesses and scrutinized video footage from the site, Brown said. The ruling was made in conjunction with the San Diego County Medical Examiner, she said.

Police would have no further comment about the deaths, Brown said.

The Padres also issued a public response Wednesday. “In light of today’s statement from the San Diego Police Department we want to reiterate our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of those involved in this tragedy," the team said.

A woman who witnessed the fall, but didn't want to be identified, told KSWB-TV that Wilkins appeared to lose her balance after twice jumping on a bench in the concession area while holding the child.

“I remember saying ‘I can’t believe she’s doing that again,’” the woman said. “And then she was gone.”

