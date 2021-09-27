Police Investigating 'Suspicious' Deaths of Mom and 2-Year-Old Son at Petco Park in San Diego | Inside Edition

Police Investigating 'Suspicious' Deaths of Mom and 2-Year-Old Son at Petco Park in San Diego

News
Petco Park in San Diego
The child and his mother were pronounced dead at the scene.Getty
By Deborah Hastings
First Published: 1:39 PM PDT, September 27, 2021

The mother and toddler son died after falling from the stadium's third-level concourse.

San Diego police are investigating the "suspicious" deaths of a mother and her 2-year-old son, who fell to their deaths from Petco Park as thousands of fans were arriving for a Padres baseball game, authorities said.

The mother and son died Saturday afternoon after plunging from the third level concourse, the equivalent of six stories.

Their names were not released. Both lived in San Diego, Lt. Adam Sharki told The San Diego Union-Tribune. The mother and son had been at a concession area before they fell, he said. The boy's father was also at the California ballpark.

It was not immediately apparent if the fall was intentional or accidental, but the deaths "appeared to be suspicious," police said.

“Our hearts obviously go out to the family, but also to the people who here could potentially be traumatized who saw this,” said homicide Lt. Andra Brown. "It’s a horrible, horrible thing. That’s why we’re giving it a very serious look," she said. 

Anyone who witnessed the deaths was asked to contact police. 

A fan who did not want to be identified said his wife saw the incident, the paper reported. She said it looked like the toddler fell from a spot with picnic tables and the mother also fell while trying to grab him, the husband told the newspaper.

Witnesses can reach the San Diego police at (619) 531-2293 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

