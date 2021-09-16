2 Americans Fall to Their Deaths While Rock Climbing Near Sea in Spain

Two American men were found dead in the waters near the Spanish island of Majorca.

The pair, 25 and 35, whose names have not been released, had been deep-water soloing.

Soloing, also known as psicobloc, is a form of rock climbing without ropes. The presence of water is needed at the base as a way to protect against injury from falls, and is common in this area of Spain, according to CBS.

The men were found floating in the water near the Cueva de es Cossi in the east of the Mediterranean island. One was discovered in the sea, while the other was found in a nearby cave, according to a spokeswoman for the Guardia Civil police.

No one witnessed the incident, but the spokesperson from Guardia spoke to an apparent rockslide that led to their fall.

The body near in the sea was discovered by someone passing by, leading to emergency services issuing a lifeboat, helicopter and two jet skis, and the second body was later found, according to Europa Press.

The two men were recovered by Spain's maritime rescue service and then taken to the nearby port of Portocolom.

