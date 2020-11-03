18-Year-Old Girl Dies While Scuba Diving at Glacier National Park 

An 18-year-old girl died while scuba diving at Glacier National Park in Montana over the weekend, authorities say.

The scuba diving accident was reported Sunday at Lake McDonald around 6 p.m., park rangers said. The unidentified girl died at the scene, officials said, noting an investigation is currently underway. Officials have not released any information about the cause or nature of the accident.

Park officials said she was part of a group of six people had been diving in the area. Another diver, a 22-year-old man, suffered shortness of breath and was transported by Three Rivers Ambulance to Kalispell Regional Medical Center, officials said. He was later flown to Seattle for hyperbaric treatment, according to KXLH.

Lake McDonald is a popular area for divers because of submerged artifacts at the bottom of the lake, officials added.

