Dog Rescued From Storm Drain by Deputy Who Dove in for It

A dog was quickly rescued from a South Carolina storm drain when a kind-hearted deputy tackled the challenge head on by diving in after it. Master Deputy Sarah Hake of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office ended up covered in mud but thanks to her efforts, the pup was brought to safety uninjured.

“We know climbing into a storm drain around Halloween can make some a little nervous, so we thank Deputy Hake for meeting this challenge for the sake of a four-legged friend,” the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

They received a call from neighbors in the West Ashley neighborhood that a dog appeared to be caught in the storm drain, with another dog nearby, appearing to alert people to its injured friend.

Hake, who was part of the Animal Control Unit, was one of the authorities who responded.

Because it would have been near impossible to remove a heavy concrete slate covering the storm drain, Hake instead dove right in, and called the dog over.

She then made sure both dogs made it safely to the Charleston Animal Society.

RELATED STORIES

Couple Marries at Same Dunkin' Drive-Thru Where They Met 3 Years Ago

Why Are People Visiting Susan B. Anthony's Grave Leading to Election Day?

4-Year-Old Born Premature Weighing Less Than 2 Pounds Is Inspiring Others With His Amazing Story of Survival