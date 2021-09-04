The Navy has announced that five sailors have died as a result of an MH-60S helicopter crash that occurred 60 miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 local time on Tuesday, August 31.

At the time of impact, the helicopter was conducting routine flight operations from USS Abraham Lincoln, according to the press release.

After the initial crash, search and rescue lasted over 72 hours. It involved 34 search and rescue flights, five helicopters, 170 hours of flight time, and surface vessel search, the release adds.

The Navy notes that units involved in the rescue effort included "Coast Guard District 11, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), and helicopter squadrons from both the U.S. Pacific Fleet Helicopter Sea Combat Wing and Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing."

Out of respect for family members and following Navy policy, the victims' names will be withheld until 24 hours after relatives have been notified.

The Navy is currently investigating the incident.

