Five Sailors Dead Following Helicopter Crash 60 Miles Off the Coast of San Diego | Inside Edition

Five Sailors Dead Following Helicopter Crash 60 Miles Off the Coast of San Diego

News
MH-60S Seahawk helicopter performing routine flight operation, Atlantic Ocean, July 4, 2018. Image courtesy Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Gooley / USS Harry S Truman.
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:00 PM PDT, September 4, 2021

The crash occurred on Tuesday, August 31. Search and rescue lasted over 72 hours.

The Navy has announced that five sailors have died as a result of an MH-60S helicopter crash that occurred 60 miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 local time on Tuesday, August 31.

At the time of impact, the helicopter was conducting routine flight operations from USS Abraham Lincoln, according to the press release

After the initial crash, search and rescue lasted over 72 hours. It involved 34 search and rescue flights, five helicopters, 170 hours of flight time, and surface vessel search, the release adds.

The Navy notes that units involved in the rescue effort included "Coast Guard District 11, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), and helicopter squadrons from both the U.S. Pacific Fleet Helicopter Sea Combat Wing and Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing."

Out of respect for family members and following Navy policy, the victims' names will be withheld until 24 hours after relatives have been notified.

The Navy is currently investigating the incident.

Related Stories

Sailor Becomes 1st Woman to Accomplish Grueling 37-Week Special Navy Warfare Training
Explosion Near US Navy Aircraft Carrier in Florida Was a ‘Full-Ship Shock Trial’ Test
91-Year-Old Navy Vet 'Amazed' to Be Reunited With Wallet He Lost in Antarctica 53 Years Ago
UFOs Seen by Navy Pilots Remain Unidentified After Intelligence ReportNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Sierra National Forest Closes Trails and Campgrounds Near Yosemite Where California Family and Their Dog Died
Sierra National Forest Closes Trails and Campgrounds Near Yosemite Where California Family and Their Dog Died
1

Sierra National Forest Closes Trails and Campgrounds Near Yosemite Where California Family and Their Dog Died

Human Interest
Eating a Single Hot Dog May Take 36 Minutes Off Your Life, Study Says
Eating a Single Hot Dog May Take 36 Minutes Off Your Life, Study Says
2

Eating a Single Hot Dog May Take 36 Minutes Off Your Life, Study Says

Offbeat
68-Year-Old Texas Man on Morning Walk Attacked by 2 Pit Bulls in Harrowing Video
68-Year-Old Texas Man on Morning Walk Attacked by 2 Pit Bulls in Harrowing Video
3

68-Year-Old Texas Man on Morning Walk Attacked by 2 Pit Bulls in Harrowing Video

News
Alligator Chomps Down on Drone in Florida's Everglades
Alligator Chomps Down on Drone in Florida's Everglades
4

Alligator Chomps Down on Drone in Florida's Everglades

Animals
Illinois Man Shoots Half-Brother and Father of 4 in Head Over Dispute Over COVID-19 Vaccines, Police Say
Illinois Man Shoots Half-Brother and Father of 4 in Head Over Dispute Over COVID-19 Vaccines, Police Say
5

Illinois Man Shoots Half-Brother and Father of 4 in Head Over Dispute Over COVID-19 Vaccines, Police Say

Crime