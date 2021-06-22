Explosion Near US Navy Aircraft Carrier in Florida Was a ‘Full-Ship Shock Trial’ Test
The routine tests took place off the coast of Florida and are designed to ensure that their warships "can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under harsh conditions they might encounter in battle."
There was recently an explosion right near a Navy aircraft carrier. It wasn’t an attack, though, It was just a test called a full-ship shock trial.
The Navy says it routinely uses live explosives to test that their warships "can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under harsh conditions they might encounter in battle."
The warship used for this test was the USS Gerald R. Ford, which the military says is the Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier.
Officials say the 100-ton vessel successfully withstood the explosion, which geologists say measured as a 3.9 magnitude earthquake.
The tests took place off the coast of Florida, and the Navy says it complied with protocols to ensure the safety of marine life as well as all personnel participating in the test.
