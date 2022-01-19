Three teenagers were found dead inside a home in Houston in what police suspect may be a double murder-suicide, according to a published news report.

A family member who lives next door made the gruesome discovery on Tuesday. They found two females and one male, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference outside the home.

The identities of the deceased were not released. He said there appeared to be two 17-year-old girls and a 15-year-old boy. Two of the teens are related while the third appears to be a friend or acquaintance, Gonzalez said.

“It appears that this case may be a case of a double homicide and a suicide,” Gonzalez said. But that is still under investigation and those are the preliminary observations that I have.”

The incident happened in the rural town of Crosby, Texas, approximately 25 miles northeast of Houston.

Two of the deceased were found together in the residence, while the third was discovered elsewhere, Gonzalez said.

The sheriff said a firearm was found at the scene.

Investigators are working to contact the homeowner, who is believed to have been away on a trip, Gonzalez said.

“All the information we share is preliminary,” Gonzalez said. ”We will continue to investigate further.”

The sheriff said a motive is unclear at this time and they are trying to determine the relationship between the three young people.

The sheriff called the deaths “senseless” and “tragic” and offered condolences to the family.

“It’s extremely difficult when we're’ talking about young people,” Gonzalez said.

He also said there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Some members of the community were stunned and shaken by the news, KHOU11 News reported

“Out here it’s a close community for the most part,” said one resident, who lives near the home where the tragedy took place. “We all watch out for each other.”

