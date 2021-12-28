5 Children Orphaned On Christmas Day After Father Kills Mother in Apparent Murder-Suicide: Police

Five children in Texas are now orphans after their father killed their mother and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide on Christmas Day, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Arsenio Gonzalez, 45, and his wife Maria Gonzalez, 42, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) news release.

Authorities say the couple’s children, who range in age from 7 to 16 years old, were not injured and did not witness the tragedy, The New York Post reported.

The couple, who were married, went to a family Christmas gathering earlier in the day. The assault and shooting happened after they returned home, HCSO Sgt. Greg Pinkins said according to local station KHOU.

The incident happened on Saturday at around 1 a.m. Deputies arrived at 5600 block of Daun Street in Houston found the children in inside the trailer and their parents dead on the front lawn.

The woman suffered blunt trauma to the head and the man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Police do not have a motive yet on what led to the incident.

Neighbors said the couple hadn’t lived in their current location very long, KHOU reported.

Child Protective Services were contacted to assist with placing the children with other family members.

