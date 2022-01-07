Rapper J $tash Allegedly Kills Himself and Girlfriend in Possible Murder-Suicide in Their California Home
J $tash's real name is Justin Joseph, and he was a rapper from Florida. Jeannette Gallegos, 27, was his girlfriend.
A rapper from Florida named J $tash allegedly killed his girlfriend in front of her three children before killing himself.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has identified 27-year-old Jeannette Gallegos as the woman.
J $tash, whose real name is Justin Joseph, sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities.
Both of them died at the scene.
Officials say Gallegos’ three sons, ages 5 to 11, were in the home when their mother was shot multiple times. The boys, authorities say, were physically unharmed, and one of the children called 911, according to the Associated Press.
LA County Sheriffs say a handgun was recovered at the scene, and they are continuing to investigate.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
One Year Later: A Look Back at the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots and Where the Investigation Stands TodayNews
Dad and 9-Year-Old Daughter Make the Best of Being Stuck on Train for Nearly 40 Hours Amid SnowstormInspirational
Man Who Took Video of Ashli Babbitt Getting Shot During Capitol Riot Says He Was There as JournalistNews
6-Week-Old Florida Child Orphaned After Sheriff Deputy Parents Both Die by SuicideHuman Interest
'QAnon Shaman,' Who Carried Spear and Howled Amid Capitol Assault, Says He Tried Unsuccessfully to Calm CrowdCrime