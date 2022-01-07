Rapper J $tash Allegedly Kills Himself and Girlfriend in Possible Murder-Suicide in Their California Home

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:02 PM PST, January 7, 2022

J $tash's real name is Justin Joseph, and he was a rapper from Florida. Jeannette Gallegos, 27, was his girlfriend.

A rapper from Florida named J $tash allegedly killed his girlfriend in front of her three children before killing himself.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has identified 27-year-old Jeannette Gallegos as the woman.

J $tash, whose real name is Justin Joseph, sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Both of them died at the scene.

Officials say Gallegos’ three sons, ages 5 to 11, were in the home when their mother was shot multiple times. The boys, authorities say, were physically unharmed, and one of the children called 911, according to the Associated Press.

LA County Sheriffs say a handgun was recovered at the scene, and they are continuing to investigate.

Related Stories

YNT Juan, 17-Year-Old Rapper From Connecticut, Killed in Parked Car
Tributes Light Up Social Media for Former Bad Boy Rapper Black Rob, Dead at 51
Rapper DMX Dead at 50 One Week After Suffering 'Catastrophic' Heart Attack
The Man Who Helped The Notorious B.I.G. Rise to Fame Shares Rapper's True StoryEntertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

One Year Later: A Look Back at the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots and Where the Investigation Stands Today
One Year Later: A Look Back at the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots and Where the Investigation Stands Today
1

One Year Later: A Look Back at the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots and Where the Investigation Stands Today

News
Dad and 9-Year-Old Daughter Make the Best of Being Stuck on Train for Nearly 40 Hours Amid Snowstorm
Dad and 9-Year-Old Daughter Make the Best of Being Stuck on Train for Nearly 40 Hours Amid Snowstorm
2

Dad and 9-Year-Old Daughter Make the Best of Being Stuck on Train for Nearly 40 Hours Amid Snowstorm

Inspirational
Man Who Took Video of Ashli Babbitt Getting Shot During Capitol Riot Says He Was There as Journalist
Man Who Took Video of Ashli Babbitt Getting Shot During Capitol Riot Says He Was There as Journalist
3

Man Who Took Video of Ashli Babbitt Getting Shot During Capitol Riot Says He Was There as Journalist

News
6-Week-Old Florida Child Orphaned After Sheriff Deputy Parents Both Die by Suicide
6-Week-Old Florida Child Orphaned After Sheriff Deputy Parents Both Die by Suicide
4

6-Week-Old Florida Child Orphaned After Sheriff Deputy Parents Both Die by Suicide

Human Interest
'QAnon Shaman,' Who Carried Spear and Howled Amid Capitol Assault, Says He Tried Unsuccessfully to Calm Crowd
'QAnon Shaman,' Who Carried Spear and Howled Amid Capitol Assault, Says He Tried Unsuccessfully to Calm Crowd
5

'QAnon Shaman,' Who Carried Spear and Howled Amid Capitol Assault, Says He Tried Unsuccessfully to Calm Crowd

Crime