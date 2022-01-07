A rapper from Florida named J $tash allegedly killed his girlfriend in front of her three children before killing himself.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has identified 27-year-old Jeannette Gallegos as the woman.

J $tash, whose real name is Justin Joseph, sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Both of them died at the scene.

Officials say Gallegos’ three sons, ages 5 to 11, were in the home when their mother was shot multiple times. The boys, authorities say, were physically unharmed, and one of the children called 911, according to the Associated Press.

LA County Sheriffs say a handgun was recovered at the scene, and they are continuing to investigate.

Related Stories