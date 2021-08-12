YNT Juan, 17-Year-Old Rapper From Connecticut, Killed in Parked Car | Inside Edition

YNT Juan, 17-Year-Old Rapper From Connecticut, Killed in Parked Car

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:49 AM PDT, August 12, 2021

YNT Juan, whose real name is Juan Bautista Garcia, used his last Instagram post to promote his new single to his 26,000 followers.

Juan Bautista Garcia, a 17-year-old rapper who went by the stage name YNT Juan, was killed in a parked car, officials said.

He used his last Instagram post to promote his new single to his 26,000 followers. 

The song was a remix of Kanye West’s "Power" and had been uploaded to YouTube.

Police in Hartford, Connecticut, said they responded to a gunshot detection system, called Shot Spotter, which brought them to a parked car. 

Inside they found the deceased teenager.

His killing reportedly occurred not far from his home.

YNT Juan’s shooting is under investigation, and Hartford Police are asking anyone with information to contact their office.

