YNT Juan, 17-Year-Old Rapper From Connecticut, Killed in Parked Car
YNT Juan, whose real name is Juan Bautista Garcia, used his last Instagram post to promote his new single to his 26,000 followers.
Juan Bautista Garcia, a 17-year-old rapper who went by the stage name YNT Juan, was killed in a parked car, officials said.
He used his last Instagram post to promote his new single to his 26,000 followers.
The song was a remix of Kanye West’s "Power" and had been uploaded to YouTube.
Police in Hartford, Connecticut, said they responded to a gunshot detection system, called Shot Spotter, which brought them to a parked car.
Inside they found the deceased teenager.
His killing reportedly occurred not far from his home.
YNT Juan’s shooting is under investigation, and Hartford Police are asking anyone with information to contact their office.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
You Can Be Paid to Pretend to Live on Mars. Here's How.Offbeat
Australian Army Soldier Mauled by 'Man-Eating' Crocodile Survives but Suffers Massive InjuriesAnimals
Suzanne Morphew Was Having a Secret Affair, Prosecutors Say at Husband's Murder TrialCrime
Want to Go to Space? Virgin Galactic Opens Up Ticket Sales Starting $450,000 Per SeatOffbeat
Scott Peterson, Who Killed His Wife, to Testify in Disappearance of Kristin SmartCrime