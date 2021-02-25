Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Says He Left Instagram for 6 Months Because He Gained Weight

Controversial colorful rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine says he left Instagram for six months because he gained too much weight, People reported.

The 24-year-old New York rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, said on his recent return to the social media platform Wednesday he was “just constantly eating and eating.”

"The real reason I LEFT Instagram and MUSIC for 6 months is because in September I was the biggest I ever got," he said. "I weighed 204 pounds and I was kinda going through a lot in life."

His expletive-laden return to the platform included photos of his transformation, which showcased not only his weight loss but also new tattoos. He says he lost over 60 pounds, but through his weight loss journey, he stopped making music so he could focus on himself.

"I told myself to put the music to the side and focus on myself and here I am today 60 pounds lighter at 140 [pounds] ... ALL THIS TO SAY ... - IN LIFE everyone needs a break," he wrote.

The “Stoopid” rapper was released from federal custody in April after pleading guilty to nine felony charges in January 2019 and is serving the remaining four months of his two-year sentence in "home incarceration" at a location approved by his probation officer, People reported.

Tekashi 6ix9ine also showed off a brand new necklace said to be worth $1 million. On Friday, he took to Instagram in another expletive-filled video to let his fans know what he spent money on.

The thick gold chain features a giant gold pendant, a colorful smiley face and tiny diamonds that spins like a turntable. There is also a large diamond encrusted “69” featured on the jewelry.

“MY CHAIN COST MORE THEN YOUR WHOLE CHAIN PEICE (sic) AND WATCH,” he wrote, in an apparent address to fellow rappers.

