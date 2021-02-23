Rapper Bobby Schmurda Released from New York Prison 

Rapper Bobby Schmurda was released from a New York Prison Tuesday morning, Page Six reported.

The 26-year-old Brooklyn emcee left the Clinton Correctional Facility in Upstate New York around 8:30 a.m., according to the New York State Department of Corrections.

Schmurda, whose real name is Ackquille Jean Pollard, is currently serving a seven year prison sentence after pleading guilty in October 2016 to conspiracy and weapons possession as part of a plea deal, NME previously reported.

“At approximately 8:30 this morning, Ackquille Pollard was conditionally released from Clinton Correctional Facility. Mr. Pollard will be under community supervision in Kings County until he completes his sentence on February 23, 2026,” the New York State Department of Corrections said in a statement Tuesday obtained by Pitchfork.

The rapper, known for his 2014 breakout single “Hot N****,” was denied parole in September 2020 and was ordered to serve his full sentence, which would end in December 2021. However, due to good behavior he was released early on a conditional release, USA Today reported.

The rapper also pleaded guilty in 2017 to promoting prison contraband and was sentenced to four years, which was to be served concurrently, Pitchfork reported in January.

The Clinton Correctional Facility had previously housed late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol Dirty Bastard, Tupac Shakur, and Shyne. It was also the notorious prison that housed “Party Monster” Michael Alig, “Preppy Killer” Robert Chambers, and infamous mobster Charles “Lucky” Luciano. Clinton is one of the state's toughest prisons, and in 2018 three inmates escaped and were later caught. The story made national news and was the basis for a Showtime limited series directed by Ben Stiller called "Escape At Dannemora."

Just before his release, Schmurda’s Instagram account posted a message to fans on its stories section.

“Thank you for remaining loyal and for riding this six year sentence out with me,” Shmurda wrote in an Instagram Story just before he got out. “I love you all and look forward to seeing you soon.”

The Instagram account also posted a clip of the 1990 crime saga “King of New York” where the film’s main character portrayed by Christopher Walken is released from prison. The clip was accompanied by the caption “how the f*** y’all forgot about me.”

On Monday, Billboard reported that Migos rapper Quavo was going to personally pick Schmurda up from Clinton Correctional Facility.

"I'm going to get my guy," Quavo told Billboard. "I'm personally gonna go pick up Bobby Shmurda. I'm bout to go get him. I'm gonna let him show you how I'm gonna pick him up, yessir."

