Pepsi Uses Notorious BIG Freestyle Track From 1997 For New Soft Drink Ad

Pepsi had turned a 23-year-old freestyle track from Notorious BIG into a new ad. The animated commercial features a seldom heard freestyle from a 1997 Hot 97 appearance Biggie did with DJ Enuff.

Pepsi worked with Biggie Smalls collaborators Cey Adams and DJ Enuff for the ad. In the freestyle, Biggie shouted out Pepsi and now, nearly 25 years later, it's been turned into an animated commercial spot featuring the late rapper’s words spewed over the cartoon showcasing his native Brooklyn, New York.

“Nothing can beat the P-E-P-S-I drink it constantly / Something ’bout the taste feels great, less filling / Tell ’em Biggie said drink it all, don’t test me / Nothing else beats a Pepsi / If it is, let’s see/ I’m thirsty,” Biggie raps on the track.

Following the release of the ad, the Notorious BIG’s mother, Voletta Wallace, his mother took to Instagram to thank the team at Pepsi and Adams and DJ Enuff for bringing her son’s words back to life.

The Notorious BIG, born, Christopher Wallace, was killed at the age of 24 in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997. His death has never been solved.

The rapper, who was also known as Biggie Smalls, was born in 1972 in the Bed-Stuy neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, and was the only child of Jamaican immigrants. By the time he was 12, he started dealing drugs and eventually dropped out of high school. In 1991, his life changed as he started rapping and recorded a demo tape that gained traction among the New York underground hip-hop scene.

Biggie caught the attention of local DJ Mister Cee, who helped promote his music at clubs, on the radio and eventually passed it to the editors of hip-hop’s Bible – The Source magazine. The demo also caught the attention of a future mogul, Uptown Records A&R manager Sean “Puffy” Combs. Combs left Uptown and signed the rapper on his new label, Bad Boy Records.

Wallace eventually released his debut studio album, “Ready to Die,” in the summer of 1994. The record became an instant classic among fans and critics boasting the singles, “Juicy,” “Big Poppa” and “One More Chance.”

Wallace became one of New York City’s biggest and best rappers, and his face was everywhere from magazine covers to award shows and his videos were on constant rotation on MTV.

