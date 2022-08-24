Three men and one woman died Tuesday afternoon, in what is suspected to be a murder-suicide.

Police responded to a call on the afternoon of Aug. 23 about shots fired in Lynn, Massachusetts, WCVB reported. Upon arrival they found two men, 34 and 66 years old, dead on the scene due to apparent gunshot wounds, reports WCVB.

Residents of the area told WCVB that they heard over 20 shots fired.

"After three minutes, over 20 shots — one after another one," a neighbor told the outlet. "This is when I went, literally, on the floor because it was shots."

Roughly an hour and a half after finding the two men, police found a 31-year-old woman dead in her vehicle at the local Stop & Shop, according to WCVB.

Her death is believed to be caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound and she is believed to be the suspect in the deaths of the two men police found, Boston 25 News reported.

Later, police found another man deceased in a car, according to Boston 25 News.

All four deceased individuals are said to be related and the three men are believed to be victims of the one woman, but police have not released specifics, according to 7News. They first must notify the victims' next of kin before releasing more information, 7News reported.

