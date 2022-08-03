Two Texas teenage boys are in the hospital after being shot in what investigators believe to be an attempted murder-suicide, according to authorities.

Family told investigators the two teens were in a room listening to music when the gunshots went off, according to ABC 13.

Four deputies were called to a neighborhood for a shooting around 3:30 a.m. Inside the residence they found two teens, 15 and 17, with gunshot wounds to the head, according to Sgt. Greg Pinkins with Harris County Homicide.

According to ABC 13, they were taken to local hospitals, where the 17-year-old boy was placed on life support. The 15-year-old boy is in critical condition at a different hospital.

Authorities believe the 17-year-old's family is in the process of donating his organs, according to the outlet.

According to the outlet, court records show the 15-year-old's mother moved him and his sister to the home a year ago after a divorce. Family members said the 17-year-old is a friend of the 15-year-old and had been staying at their residence on and off for an extended period of time.

Neighbors told the outlet they did not know much about the family, but they were shocked by the shooting.

"It appeared that the 17-year-old shot the 15-year-old and then turned the gun on himself," Pinkins said.

According to the outlet, investigators are looking into how the teens got hold of the gun in the first place.

