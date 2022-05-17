Virginia Man and Wife Die in Alleged Murder-Suicide

An elderly Virginia man allegedly shot his wife before shooting himself, according to Fairfax County police.

Michael Bregman, 77, and Madeline Bregman, 76, were involved in an apparent murder-suicide, according to authorities.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Fairfax County police, the couple were found dead in their home near Fairfax City on Saturday.

After being called to the home shortly before 3 p.m. to perform a welfare check on the couple, the police found the couple dead, in addition to several spent cartridges and a firearm, according to authorities.

A state medical examiner will perform an autopsy to confirm a manner and cause of death for the couple, according to The Washington Post.

