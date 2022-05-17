Virginia Man and Wife Die in Alleged Murder-Suicide
Police found the couple dead after coming to their home to perform a welfare check.
An elderly Virginia man allegedly shot his wife before shooting himself, according to Fairfax County police.
Michael Bregman, 77, and Madeline Bregman, 76, were involved in an apparent murder-suicide, according to authorities.
According to a preliminary investigation by the Fairfax County police, the couple were found dead in their home near Fairfax City on Saturday.
After being called to the home shortly before 3 p.m. to perform a welfare check on the couple, the police found the couple dead, in addition to several spent cartridges and a firearm, according to authorities.
A state medical examiner will perform an autopsy to confirm a manner and cause of death for the couple, according to The Washington Post.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
These Are the 10 Victims of the Buffalo Supermarket ShootingCrime
Woman Who Passed Out While Driving Reunited With Passersby Who Saved Her Through Police Department GiftsHuman Interest
'Exorcism' Death of 3-Year-Old Girl Leads to Arrest of Mother, Grandfather and UncleCrime
Indiana State Police Continue Investigation of Unidentified Boy Found Dead Inside SuitcaseCrime
Witness Says Accused Buffalo Gunman Came to Supermarket Day Before Massacre: 'Something Was Wrong With Him'Crime