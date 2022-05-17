Virginia Man and Wife Die in Alleged Murder-Suicide

Crime
Zoomed in police tape reading "caution"Zoomed in police tape reading "caution"
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:09 PM PDT, May 17, 2022

Police found the couple dead after coming to their home to perform a welfare check.

An elderly Virginia man allegedly shot his wife before shooting himself, according to Fairfax County police.

Michael Bregman, 77, and Madeline Bregman, 76, were involved in an apparent murder-suicide, according to authorities. 

According to a preliminary investigation by the Fairfax County police, the couple were found dead in their home near Fairfax City on Saturday.

After being called to the home shortly before 3 p.m. to perform a welfare check on the couple, the police found the couple dead, in addition to several spent cartridges and a firearm, according to authorities.

A state medical examiner will perform an autopsy to confirm a manner and cause of death for the couple, according to The Washington Post.

