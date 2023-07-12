The California doctor accused of driving his family off a cliff is seeking a mental health diversion program instead of prison, according to reports.

Dr. Dharmesh Patel, 41, has been charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder.

His lawyers are citing his major depressive disorder (MDD) diagnosis as the basis for the mental health diversion request, arguing that his mental condition played a significant role in what happened on Jan. 3, 2023, when he allegedly drove his Tesla off Pacific Coast Highway in Northern California with his family inside, Pasadena Now reported.

The doctor and his wife, Neha Patel, faced non-life threatening injuries and the two children were unharmed, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Dr. Patel pled not guilty to the charges in February.

California law says that a suspect’s mental disorder must be a “significant factor” in the criminal act to be eligible for the program. If successfully completed, charges may be dropped and the arrest expunged.

However, murder and voluntary manslaughter suspects are generally excluded from the diversion program, while attempted murder is not explicitly ruled out, Pasadena Now reported.

It will then be up for the court to decide whether to reinstate the previous charges after the program’s completion, according to Pasadena Now.

A judge has scheduled a follow-up session to determine Patel’s eligibility for the mental health diversion program, a process that can take several months, Fox News reported.

Dr. Patel remains in custody.

Patel’s wife attributes his actions to his depression and claimed he drove off purposely, according to an affidavit obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle.

"He drove off. He’s depressed," Neha Patel allegedly said in the affidavit obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle. "He’s a doctor. He said he was going to drive off the cliff. He purposely drove off."

The suspect claimed his Tesla Model Y was having tire issues when he drove off the 250-foot cliff, Fox News reported.

