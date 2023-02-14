The wife of a California doctor who allegedly drove his car off a cliff with his family in it intentionally, has told authorities she does not want him prosecuted, according to his attorney.

Dharmesh Patel, 41, is accused of attempted murder and child abuse for intentionally driving his car containing his wife and two children off a cliff, according to California Highway Patrol.

The two adults faced non-life threatening injuries and the two children were unharmed, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

At his court date last week, Patel pled not guilty to the three attempted murder charges, according to court records.

His attorney, Josh Bentley, announced in court that Patel’s wife, Neha, did not want her husband prosecuted, NBC Bay Area reported.

This came as a shock because Neha told first responders on the scene that “he intentionally tried to kill us,” according to Mirror.

San Mateo County Chief Deputy District Attorney Sean Gallagher said that in cases of domestic abuse, a lack of cooperation is common, the New York Post reported.

“Regardless of whether she is cooperative, we believe we have sufficient evidence to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Gallagher, according to the New York Post.

Investigators have not yet released a motive for the incident yet, according to NBC Bay Area.

Patel is currently being held at the Maguire Correctional Facility with no bail while he awaits his next court date on March 20, according to jail records.

